Wesley Woodyard talks football, family, and charity

Wesley Woodyard was a standout linebacker and fan favorite on the University of Kentucky football team from 2004-2007. He went on to play in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans. He now lives in Orlando with his family but continues to give back to the Bluegrass through his 16 Ways Foundation. Woodyard will be back in Lexington for the annual golf scramble. You can learn more about it and the foundation at https://www.16ways.org/golfscramble.

He talks to Jennifer Palumbo about his football career, his bold prediction for UK football, his family, and his foundation.