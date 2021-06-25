What does the name, image and likeness executive order mean for UK athletics?

It's a big week for University of Kentucky athletics. Maggie Davis from BBN Tonight joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about Gov. Beshear's executive order for name, image and likeness and what it means for UK athletes, eight Wildcats making preseason All-SEC football team rankings and former UK stars getting their shot in the Tokyo Olympics. BBN Tonight airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on your official station for Big Blue Nation, LEX 18.