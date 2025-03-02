What's cooking with Ouita Michel

Chef and restaurateur Ouita Michel is once again nominated for one of the highest culinary honors. Holly Hill Inn in Midway is a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation award for outstanding hospitality. The popular restaurant in Midway is one of only 20 semifinalists and the only one from Kentucky. Ouita Michel joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the honor and share her country ham biscuits. The recipe is in her cookbook, Just a Few Miles South. Learn more about Ouita Michel and her family of restaurants at Restaurants — Holly Hill.

