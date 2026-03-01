Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

What's new on the menu at Frisch's Big Boy for spring

BOTB: What's new at Frisch's Big Boy
BOTB: What's new at Frisch's Big Boy
Frisch's Big Boy spring menu
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — For nearly 80 years, Frisch's Big Boy has been serving delicious food and friendly service. The season of Lent is Frisch's busiest time of year with special menu items.

Every Friday night you can enjoy the Unlimited Seafood Bar that includes their crispy fish, hand-battered shrimp, Frisch's Famous Tartar Sauce, soup, salad and dessert. You can also enjoy their crispy stacked fish sandwich.

Learn more about the Lent menu at Lent Menu | Frisch's Big Boy.

To find the nearest Frisch's Big Boy location, visit Frisch's Tradition You Love, Favorites You Crave since 1947.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!