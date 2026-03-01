What's new on the menu at Frisch's Big Boy for spring

(LEX 18) — For nearly 80 years, Frisch's Big Boy has been serving delicious food and friendly service. The season of Lent is Frisch's busiest time of year with special menu items.

Every Friday night you can enjoy the Unlimited Seafood Bar that includes their crispy fish, hand-battered shrimp, Frisch's Famous Tartar Sauce, soup, salad and dessert. You can also enjoy their crispy stacked fish sandwich.

Learn more about the Lent menu at Lent Menu | Frisch's Big Boy.

To find the nearest Frisch's Big Boy location, visit Frisch's Tradition You Love, Favorites You Crave since 1947.