WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives consist of 17 not-for-profit co-ops across the state, serving 89 counties, including 1.1 million members.

Each co-op is independently governed and is owned by the members they serve. What sets them apart from other utilities is that they are cooperatives. They don't have customers or shareholders. They have members.

In this month's edition of "What's Watt?" Sha Phillips joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how smart thermostats can save people money and energy.

"What's Watt?" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives

