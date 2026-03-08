Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'What's Watt' with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives: Co-Op Connections

"What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives: Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives has 17 not-for-profit co-ops across the state, serving 89 counties, including 1.1 million members. Each co-op is independently governed and owned by the members they serve. What sets them apart from other utilities is that they are cooperatives. Instead of having customers or shareholders, they have members.

In this month's edition of "What's Watt" with Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, Sha Phillips talks about Co-Op Connections, a special discount program for members to save on purchases ranging from travel to computers to local shops. It also has access to discounted health services on eye exams, dentist visits, and pharmacies. Learn more at Co-op Connections.

