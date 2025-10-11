Wicked Wines and High Spirits Festival in Harrodsburg

Harrodsburg is the place to be to get in the Halloween spirit. The Wicked Wines and High Spirits Festival is a new event that's a spellbinding day of frightful fun, festive flavors, and spooky cocktails at Logan Vineyards Winery. The family-friendly event on Saturday, October 18, features live music, food trucks, vendors, children's inflatable area, costume contest, and tastings from wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

2025 Wicked Wines and High Spirits Festival

When: Saturday, October 18 from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM

Where: Logan Vineyards Winery, 254 Hopewell Road, Harrodsburg

Website: Affordable Wedding Venues | Logan Vineyards

