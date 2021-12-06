Wide furniture selection available at Oak Factory Furniture

You can make your house feel like a home with help from Oak Factory. The Cooper family has owned the furniture and mattress gallery for nearly 30 years. They have the latest looks at the best prices for every room, and 80% of their items are made in America. Oak Factory Furniture & Mattress Gallery is at 131 Marlene Drive at Brannon Crossing next to McDonald's. For more information, call (859) 272-8323 or visit their website, https://www.oakfactorylexington.com/.