Winning Derby looks at Dillard's

Dillard's at Fayette Mall in Lexington has winning styles for Kentucky Derby 150 for women and men. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping for the latest looks from head to toe. This year at Dillard's, you can also shop for fabulous fascinators by Mary Julia Kiser. The Kentucky native is the owner of Derbyologie and the featured milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum. Follow her at derbyologie - Etsy.

DILLARD'S AT FAYETTE MALL

3625 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 271-9797

Website: Dillard's Fayette Mall, Lexington, Kentucky | Clothing, Shoes, Home & Beauty (dillards.com)