Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Winning Derby looks at Dillard's

Winning styles for Kentucky Derby 150
dillards.png
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 19:30:05-04

Dillard's at Fayette Mall in Lexington has winning styles for Kentucky Derby 150 for women and men. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping for the latest looks from head to toe. This year at Dillard's, you can also shop for fabulous fascinators by Mary Julia Kiser. The Kentucky native is the owner of Derbyologie and the featured milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum. Follow her at derbyologie - Etsy.

DILLARD'S AT FAYETTE MALL
3625 Nicholasville Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 271-9797
Website: Dillard's Fayette Mall, Lexington, Kentucky | Clothing, Shoes, Home & Beauty (dillards.com)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!