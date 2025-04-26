Winning Derby parties at Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to throw a winning Kentucky Derby party, from food platters and drinks to gift baskets and decorations. Jennifer Palumbo visits the Hamburg store to talk to Pam Silence, Liquor Barn customer concierge, about her favorite Derby Day party picks.
Peachy Keen Mocktail
- Ale 8
- Peach syrup
Add-ins: a splash of french vanilla coffee creamer, peach slices for garnish
Strawberries and Cream Mocktail
- Cream soda
- Strawberry syrup
Add-ins: A splash of French vanilla coffee creamer or heavy cream, fresh strawberry slices for garnish
Blackberry Dirty Soda Mocktail
- Sprite
- Blackberry Syrup
- Add-ins: A splash of french vanilla coffee creamer or coconut creamer-can use half and half
Woodford Reserve Spire
- 1½ ounces Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 2 ounces lemonade
- 1 ounce cranberry juice
- Put in shaker. Pour over crushed ice.
Liquor Barn
Website: Liquor Barn
Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App