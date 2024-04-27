Winning Derby party ideas at Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn is your party headquarters for Kentucky Derby 150. Jennifer Palumbo takes you shopping at the Hamburg store with Liquor Barn Customer Concierge Pam Begley. You can find official Derby drinks, glasses, decorations, as well as food trays, gift baskets and more. Pam

Begley also shows you how to make the Woodford Spire cocktail.

Woodford Spire Cocktail

1.5 ounces Woodford Reserve

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounce cranberry juice

Add ingredients to mixing glass and stir. Pour over ice. Garnish with honey-infused dry lemon.