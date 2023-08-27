Winning tailgating tips from Critchfield Family Market

Critchfield Family Market in Lexington has been serving customers and the community for nearly 55 years. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the store at 398A Southland Drive to help you plan your tailgate with tips from retail store manager Anthony Critchfield. Their Kentucky Proud Tailgate Bundle feeds at least 10 people and includes Critchfield's bratwursts, hotdogs, burgers, chicken, country ham on rolls, cole slaw, potato salad, and beer cheese. To place an order, call (859) 276-4965 or 1-800-866-3287. Critchfield Family Market is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00am to 7:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. Get more information at https://www.critchfieldmeats.com/.