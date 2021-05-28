Women making history at Indy 500

Women in the Indianapolis 500 is nothing new; they go back to 1977 when Janet Guthrie became the first to qualify for the race. But this year, women will make history at the Indy 500. For the first time in the 105-year history of the race, Paretta Autosport has a car that's driven by a woman, owned by a woman, and the crew is mainly women. Veteran driver Simona de Silvestro is making history this weekend. You can watch the Indy 500 right here on LEX 18.
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:10:57-04
