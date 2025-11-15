Enjoy small town charm and festive fun in Woodford County for the holidays. Shop, eat, and enjoy all that Versailles and Midway have to offer. The Kentucky Castle is all decked out for the holidays. It is the perfect getaway with its beautiful rooms, property-to-plate restaurant, and spa.

Emily Downey, director of Visit Woodford, and Christie Eckerline, COO of The Kentucky Castle, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about all the ways to experience Woodford County. For a complete rundown of events, visit Visit Woodford – Official Visitors Guide to Woodford County, Kentucky – Woodford County Tourism Commission.

The Kentucky Castle

Address: 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 222-0905

Website: The Kentucky Castle

