The bourbon business is booming in the Bluegrass state, and Woodford Reserve is expanding to meet the growing demand. The distillery on McCracken Pike in Versailles is doubling its production capacity and celebrating its 25th anniversary with special events and products. Learn more at their website, www.woodfordreserve.com/.
Woodford Reserve celebrating 25th anniversary and doubling production capacity
Posted at 1:39 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:39:35-04
