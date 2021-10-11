Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Woodford Reserve celebrating 25th anniversary and doubling production capacity

items.[0].videoTitle
Woodford Reserve celebrates 25th anniversary
Posted at 1:39 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:39:35-04

The bourbon business is booming in the Bluegrass state, and Woodford Reserve is expanding to meet the growing demand. The distillery on McCracken Pike in Versailles is doubling its production capacity and celebrating its 25th anniversary with special events and products. Learn more at their website, www.woodfordreserve.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps