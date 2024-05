The Woodford Theatre in Versailles is getting ready for its production of “Grease.” A talented cast of performers will bring the popular musical to life on stage. Jennifer Palumbo gets a preview from Daniel Ellis, executive artistic director, and Ellie Phillips who plays the role of Sandy. The shows are May 10-26, 2024.

Woodford Theatre

Falling Springs Center

275 Beasley Road

Versailles

Phone: (859) 873-0648

Website: https://www.woodfordtheatre.com/production/grease/ [woodfordtheatre.com]