Woodford Theatre presents 'White Christmas' in December

A heartwarming holiday tale comes to life on stage in Versailles. Woodford Theatre will present Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" from December 3-19. The musical is based on the timeless film featuring classic holiday songs. Director Austin Vahle and choreographer Ashley Holbrook Oldham take us behind the scenes of the production. For showtimes and tickets, go to https://www.woodfordtheatre.com/ or call (859) 873-0648.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:16:53-05
