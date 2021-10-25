Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour features Becky Buller

Becky Buller is a trailblazer in Bluegrass music. She is the first woman to win Fiddle Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the first artist to win in both instrumental and vocal categories of the IMBA awards. She will perform in Lexington at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Monday, October 25. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre . Tickets are on sale at https://www.lexingtonlyric.com/boxoffice.html.

You can learn more about Becky Buller at her website, https://beckybuller.com/.