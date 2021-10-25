Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour features Becky Buller

items.[0].videoTitle
Becky Buller performs at Woodsongs
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 14:27:45-04

Becky Buller is a trailblazer in Bluegrass music. She is the first woman to win Fiddle Player of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the first artist to win in both instrumental and vocal categories of the IMBA awards. She will perform in Lexington at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Monday, October 25. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre . Tickets are on sale at https://www.lexingtonlyric.com/boxoffice.html.

You can learn more about Becky Buller at her website, https://beckybuller.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps