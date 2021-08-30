Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour features talented teen Kasey Moore

Each week, Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour will feature a Woodsongs Kid. Kasey Moore, a 17-year-old from Tennessee, will take the stage on Monday, August 30 at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Lexington. The talented teen is making a name for herself as a singer, guitarist and fiddler and performs one of her favorite songs for us. You can get tickets to the show, or watch it live at woodsongs.com/live.