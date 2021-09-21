Watch
World Alzheimer's Day is September 21

World Alzheimer's Day
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 14:17:16-04

September 21 is World Alzheimer's Day to raise awareness and educate about Alzheimer's disease and dementia. David Troxel, author of "The Best Friends Approach to Dementia Care," and Sally Fitch, director of the Legacy Memory Care at the Willows of Hamburg talk about how the approach is helping Kentucky families. Learn more about Trilogy Health Services at https://www.trilogyhs.com/ or call (859) 559-0917.

