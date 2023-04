One of the world’s premiere equestrian events is coming up in Lexington.

The Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event features the top riders and horses in the world, as well as shopping, attractions, and food.

Jennifer Palumbo gets you ready for this year’s competition at the Kentucky Horse Park that starts on Thursday, April 27 and ends on Sunday, April 30.

For tickets and a schedule of events, visit https://www.kentuckythreedayevent.com/.