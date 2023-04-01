World War II veteran celebrates a century

U.S. Army Veteran Albert Wess, Sr., will mark a milestone on April 16, 2023.

The World War II veteran will celebrate his 100th birthday in Paris, Kentucky.

Wess was drafted in 1943 at the age of 20 and trained as an auto mechanic.

He served in France as a truck driver for the "Red Ball Express."

Wess reflects on his service and sacrifice with LEX 18's Larry Smith.

If you would like to send him a birthday card, mail it to Kelli Oakley, Attn: Albert Wess, Sr., 106 Bruner Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky, 40390.