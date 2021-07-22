YMCA names new director of Black Achievers Program

For more than 35 years, the YMCA of Central Kentucky's Black Achievers Program has helped young people discover their potential. Now the organization has a new leader, and Cierra Spaulding knows firsthand what a difference the program can make. You can learn more at https://www.ymcacky.org/programs/education-enrichment/black-achievers.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 14:25:30-04
