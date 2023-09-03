Watch Now
Yodeling cowgirl from Laurel County performs at Grand Ole Opry

Yodeling cowgirl is riding high
Posted at 11:00 AM, Sep 03, 2023
She is only 13, but Phoebe White has already achieved her dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The 13-year-old yodeling cowgirl took the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 2 with Riders in the Sky.

She also has a new exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley.

Phoebe joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her latest projects, and she performs 'I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart' from her debut album UnXpected.

She will be performing at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington on Monday, September 25.

Follow Phoebe White at https://www.singphoebesing.com/.

