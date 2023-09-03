Yodeling cowgirl from Laurel County performs at Grand Ole Opry

She is only 13, but Phoebe White has already achieved her dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The 13-year-old yodeling cowgirl took the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on August 2 with Riders in the Sky.

She also has a new exhibit at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Renfro Valley.

Phoebe joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her latest projects, and she performs 'I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart' from her debut album UnXpected.

She will be performing at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington on Monday, September 25.

Follow Phoebe White at https://www.singphoebesing.com/.

