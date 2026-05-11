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Backroads to Better Money: What every home buyer should be asking right now

BTBM: What every homebuyer should be asking
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(LEX 18) — In Episode 2 of Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, we sit down with Karen Harbin, President/CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union and Brynn Cowen, Mortgage Loan Originator of Commonwealth Credit Union, to dig into the questions every homebuyer should be asking right now:

  • What’s happening in today’s housing market — nationally and here in Kentucky
  • How the economy is shaping your mortgage experience this spring
  • How to prepare now so you can buy with confidence
  • Financing options you should know about
  • The mindset that turns you into a confident buyer

Whether you’re dreaming of your first home, actively searching, or ready to make a move, this conversation is packed with insights to make you a smarter, better-prepared homeowner.

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Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18