Backroads to Better Money: What every home buyer should be asking right now

(LEX 18) — In Episode 2 of Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, we sit down with Karen Harbin, President/CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union and Brynn Cowen, Mortgage Loan Originator of Commonwealth Credit Union, to dig into the questions every homebuyer should be asking right now:

What’s happening in today’s housing market — nationally and here in Kentucky

How the economy is shaping your mortgage experience this spring

How to prepare now so you can buy with confidence

Financing options you should know about

The mindset that turns you into a confident buyer



Whether you’re dreaming of your first home, actively searching, or ready to make a move, this conversation is packed with insights to make you a smarter, better-prepared homeowner.