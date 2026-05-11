Backroads to Better Money: What every home buyer should be asking right now

(LEX 18) — In Episode 2 of Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, we sit down with Karen Harbin, President/CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union and Brynn Cowen, Mortgage Loan Originator of Commonwealth Credit Union, to dig into the questions every homebuyer should be asking right now:
- What’s happening in today’s housing market — nationally and here in Kentucky
- How the economy is shaping your mortgage experience this spring
- How to prepare now so you can buy with confidence
- Financing options you should know about
- The mindset that turns you into a confident buyer
Whether you’re dreaming of your first home, actively searching, or ready to make a move, this conversation is packed with insights to make you a smarter, better-prepared homeowner.