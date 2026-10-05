Better Money: Cyber threats are evolving every day but are you prepared?

(LEX NEWS) — In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, LEX News talked with Karen Harvin, President and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, and Dr. Derek Paulsen of Eastern Kentucky University to discuss today’s biggest cybersecurity risks, the latest scam trends, and practical steps you can take to protect your personal and financial information.

WATCH the conversation and learn how awareness, education and technology can help keep you one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Cyber threats are evolving every day but are you prepared?

Learn more: www.ccuky.org.