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Commonwealth Credit Union, Lexington Sporting Club share winning habits for financial success

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LEX News
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Commonwealth Credit Union, LSC share winning habits for financial success
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For 75 years, Commonwealth Credit Union has helped members build stronger financial futures while supporting communities across Kentucky and beyond.

In this conversation with Lexington Sporting Club, discover how the same qualities that lead to success in sports—discipline, preparation, resilience, and teamwork—can also help individuals and families reach their financial goals. Learn how lessons from the field and simple habits for managing money can support long-term financial success, with a focus on planning ahead, staying consistent, and continuing to grow.

Discover how a financial partnership with Commonwealth Credit Union can help you prepare for the future: www.ccuky.org.

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