Free books for kids now available across Lexington through community Book Garden initiative

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Free children’s books are now popping up across Lexington through a growing community effort designed to make reading easier to access for families in every part of Fayette County.

The Lexington Community Book Garden places colorful book stands throughout the city, giving children the chance to take home free books with no sign-up, no cost, and no barriers. Leaders behind the initiative say the goal is simple: help more kids build home libraries, strengthen literacy, and create more opportunities for long-term success.

In our full interview, Patty Smith of Commonwealth Credit Union and Sharon Mofield-Boswell of Fayette County Public Schools explain how the initiative came together through the Fayette County Family Learning Community — a partnership bringing together schools, nonprofits, businesses, and community organizations to support children and families beyond the classroom.

Explore why literacy is tied to everything from school readiness to financial well-being, how families are helping shape the initiative and why community leaders see the Book Garden as more than just a literacy program.

Families can find Book Garden stands at:

Alcove at Russell Cave — 750 Ward Dr.

Black and Williams Center — 498 Georgetown St.

Commonwealth Credit Union — 2540 Sir Barton Way

Greenhouse 17 — 4400 Briar Hill Rd.

Westminster Community Center — 1510 Versailles Rd.

YMCA North — 381 W. Loudon Ave.

Learn more: www.ccuky.org