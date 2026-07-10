How the right financial partner helped build a local business

(LEX NEWS) — What does it really take to build a business from the ground up? In this episode of Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, Johnny Allen shares the inspiration behind Primary Purpose Behavioral Health, the challenges entrepreneurs face and the advice he’d give to anyone chasing a dream.

At Commonwealth Credit Union, supporting local businesses means investing in the people, ideas and communities that move us all forward. Hear how Commonwealth Credit Union helped support that journey and why having the right financial partner can make all the difference.

Learn more: www.ccuky.org