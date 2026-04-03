(LEX 18) — Scams are getting smarter — and hitting closer to home. From Kentucky to every corner of the nation, financial crimes are becoming more sophisticated, targeted, and sadly, successful — draining accounts, breaking trust, and harming some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

In Episode 1 of Backroads to Better Money sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union, we sit down with Karen Harbin, CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union, Jeremy Nettles - Scott County Sheriff, and Dwyne Depp - Franklin County Sheriff . These leaders share what they’re seeing on the front lines — and what you need to know to protect yourself.

