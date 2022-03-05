'Books brought her comfort': Lexington woman selling late mother's books

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman is putting her late mother's large collection of books up for sale to pay expenses for her father, who has dementia and needs to downsize.

Chrystal Schoeder plans to hold a book sale Saturday morning, from 8 am to 1 pm, at the garage of her Chevy Chase home at 435 Dudley Road. When LEX18 spoke to Schoeder Friday morning, she was sorting through the estimated thousand books that sit in her garage.

They belonged to her mother, who died last year. When she passed, the social security checks she'd been receiving stopped coming. Without those checks, her husband - who has dementia - is unable to keep paying for his current residence, Schoeder said.

“It’s come to the point where my dad needs some financial resources to be able to move to a new home," she added.

Most books will be sold for between $1 and $5. Books not sold will be donated, Schoeder said.

The books range from mysteries to cookbooks, with many genres in between.

Parting with the books is especially tough for Schoeder's father.

"They represent my mom and [that has] been very hard for him, he feels like he’s giving part of her away and his memories of her,” Schoeder said.

But, Schoeder said, he hopes his wife's legacy can live on through the new owners of the books, who can enjoy them just as much as his wife did.

