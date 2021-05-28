Frontier Nursing University ensures the health and safety of their communities

At Frontier Nursing, the health, safety and well-being of all our community members remains our priority, and we are proud to see our nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners at the frontlines and leading efforts to ensure the health and safety of their own communities across the country. As they continuously face challenges and opportunities, they passionately give their time and energy to serve women and families

There are more than 8,000 FNU nurse-midwife and nurse practitioner graduates serving our communities, and their skilled service, expertise and remarkable dedication is vital in the care and treatment of patients across the country. We are grateful for the invaluable care they give every day and we are proud to celebrate their work and achievements.

