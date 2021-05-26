Frontier Nursing University is proud to celebrate National Midwifery Week

In honor of National Midwifery Week, Frontier Nursing University is celebrating all midwives and especially the relationship between a woman and her midwife.

Certified Nurse-Midwives are highly educated healthcare providers who empower women and provide personalized, attentive care. Whether you realize it or not, nurse-midwives can offer a full scope of services ranging from primary care and family planning services to caring for mother and baby during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum.

Midwives play a key part in creating equity among all populations of the United States. Midwives believe every person has a right to ethical, accessible, quality health care. The midwifery model of care empowers individuals and communities, creates compassionate partnerships, and personalization based upon each individual’s life experiences and knowledge.

A Nurse-Midwife provides care that is individualized for each patient’s needs. This personalized level of care allows the patient to be heard, listened to, and individual needs to be attended to. Nurse-Midwives are experts in the field of childbirth and in the care of women.

At Frontier Nursing University, we are proud to celebrate National Midwifery Week and the skilled service, expertise and remarkable dedication midwives demonstrate in providing accessible quality care to women and families across the country.

