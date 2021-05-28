Frontier Nursing University is proud to celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week November 8-14, 2020. This week is a time to celebrate the exceptional care provided by nurse practitioners. Nurses are called to serve in a variety of Nurse Practitioner roles, including specialties like Family Care, Women’s Health, and Psychiatric-Mental Health Care.

Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who provide care to patients throughout the lifespan, from premature newborns to the elderly. Family Nurse Practitioners manage the healthcare of individuals and their families by providing preventive and primary care, promoting health and well-being, and helping their patients manage chronic conditions. A Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner will assess, diagnose and treat the health care needs of women throughout the course of their life. They also provide preventive care in addition to well-woman exams, breast cancer screenings, and contraceptive care. A Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner seeks to improve mental health care and the overall health status of communities. With a focus on lifetime care for individuals, they are committed to promoting mental health through assessment, diagnosis and treatment of behavioral problems, mental disorders and comorbid conditions.

Please join us as we celebrate National Nurse Practitioner Week and the compassion, knowledge and remarkable dedication Nurse Practitioners provide to families every day