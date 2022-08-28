Care for Children Gala raises thousands for Shriners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The Central Bank Center in Lexington hosted the Care for Children Gala Saturday night, raising funds for some of the area's most vulnerable residents.

The Gala supports Shriner's Children Lexington, which provides specialty medical care to children regardless of income or insurance.

"We've seen Arlo since he was 10-months-old," said director of philanthropy Wesley Scott. "He's an individual who's going to spend his entire life with us. We'll watch Arlo grow, we'll fit him with prosthesis throughout his life, and that care will be provided. That little 4-year-old will never have to worry about that 10, 20, $50,000 piece of prosthetic that will comes into his life."

Last year, the Gala raised $200,000 for their 16,000 patients. Organizers hope to match that amount this year.