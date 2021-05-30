City door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine campaign brings information to Lexingtonians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is ramping up efforts to encourage Lexingtonians to get their COVID-19 vaccination with a new city-run door-knocking operation.

Community outreach organizers with the Lex Do This! campaign went door-to-door this weekend with information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 600 households were reached this weekend, according to the city.

“We’re just kind of simplifying the message by bringing it to people directly,” said community outreach organizer Laurent Vesely. “We just want to make it as easy as possible for people who might be busy, who might need the most up-to-date information, who might be skeptical. We want Lexington to be a model city so we can get community immunity.”

About 60% of Lexington’s adult population has been vaccinated, but Mayor Linda Gorton said she wants to see the number go up to at least 70%.

“This is an effort to get that last 10% or so of people vaccinated so we can feel very comfortable that we're healthy,” Gorton said. “Sometimes people just need information brought to them.”

As vaccination rates across the state begin to decrease, the city of Lexington is using the old-fashioned canvassing method to reinvent its approach.

The vaccine campaign is focusing on underserved communities in its first weeks.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve maintained a focus on underserved neighborhoods to ensure those neighbors had access first to COVID-19 tests, and now to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Gorton said.

The flyers canvassers distributed included information in Spanish and English about the COVID-19 vaccine and about where to get the shot.

A mobile vaccine clinic at Centro de San Juan Diego will take place on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The city of Lexington is also looking for volunteers to help knock on doors during the month of July.

For more information on how you can help, you can call 859-258-3100 or email qwelch@lexingtonky.gov.