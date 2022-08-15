Coach Light Antique Mall officially closes

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Coach Light Antique Mall officially shut down Monday after a long battle with the city of Nicholasville.

The city condemned a portion of the building in April, citing structural issues and deeming it unsafe.

After the owners and the city couldn't agree on repairs, the Nicholasville staple closed its doors.

Shoppers think they'll have a hard time finding their vintage collectibles.

Meanwhile, workers said they are still trying to find a new location.

"We'll have people call and be like 'this building is open call them. "I mean this building is 10,000 square feet. You don't come across that every day," explained vendor Patti Trail.

The owners hope to donate some of the Tupperware and leftover furniture to flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.