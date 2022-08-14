Cruising for the kids at the 'Project Kids First' and 'Toy Factory' car show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Project Kids First" and the "Toy Factory" hosted their third annual car show on Saturday at Wild Health Ball Park in Lexington.

Funds from the vehicles helped to raise money for the non-profit mission to help families with anything from Christmas presents to helping pay rent.

"The big thing is we try to help these kids to be able to participate in sports and other events in order to grow as a person and grow as a kid to be able to afford these things because we know money is tight right now, especially with everything that's going on," said Nick Cooper the owner of the "Toy Factory."

The group hosts several other events throughout the year.