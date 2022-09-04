DeaFestival gathers deaf and hard of hearing Kentuckians

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — For the first time since its inaugural event in 1996, DeaFestival-Kentucky returned to Danville for its 14th biennial event at the Norton Center for the Arts on Centre College’s campus.

According to the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, there are over 700,000 deaf and hard of hearing Kentuckians. The DeaFestival is the state’s only daylong celebration spotlighting those individuals.

Throughout the festival, employers offered on-site interviews with the help of ASL interpreters. More than 50 visual and performing artists shared their talents. Deaf and hard of hearing children were also presented special programming.

The free festival touted a circus theme, “The Greatest Deaf Show on Earth!”, based on the movie The Greatest Show on Earth.

For all who attended, the festival offered a unique perspective.

“You can see what it’s like when the world is flipped and it’s mainly for a deaf audience,” said KCDHH executive director Virginia Moore.

The event proved moving for performers as well.

“Behind the scenes as well as on stage, there are no language barriers, there are no barriers to anything we’re able to do here, it’s an incredible environment,” said master of ceremonies Crom Saunders.

The 14th biennial DeaFestival was hosted by the Knowledge Center on Deafness (KCD) and KCDHH. To get involved in the deaf and hard of hearing community, visit KCDHH on their website.