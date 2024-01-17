Devine's Winter Funfest enjoys cold temps and snow

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — For many businesses around the Bluegrass, the winter weather has meant opening delays or even closings. For Devine's Winter Funfest in Harrodsburg, it means business is booming.

Owner Jason Devine says, "Now, we've got the cool temps and some snow on the ground so we're looking forward to an exciting weekend of snow tubing."

Last season, Devine was using snow machines to make his own snow — which can take between 8 and 24 hours, but it was just too hot.

"I wasn't even able to make snow hardly at all, or at all. So, the season didn't even happen really for our snow tubing season,” says Devine.

Devine's Winter Funfest

This year, low snow is not an issue at all. Shine or snow, Devine has a new system in place to make sure people can enjoy themselves no matter what.

He explains, "We actually put in... artificial snow tubing track if you will, or tubing track. Which allows us to go even if there isn't any snow. But of course, everybody likes snow."

When Devine created Devine’s Winter Funfest, now four seasons ago, he wanted to create something special and affordable for families.

He shares, "Two weekends ago, I had actually made a little bit of snow because it was cold one evening, and there were some kids, a family here from Florida. And the kids had never seen snow."

Now, he wants people to come out and enjoy the snow and everything else Devine's has to offer.

"People just love it. You know, they come out, and I’ve had people that have been coming here since the first year, and they just love coming out each year because of the simple things, you know. We don't try to overdo it, we know we're not the big places but for most people this is more than enough to get their feel for snow tubing,” says Devine.

Devine's Winter Funfest will be open through February 10. This Friday, it will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and this Saturday, it will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. if conditions allow.