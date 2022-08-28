EKY Mutual Aid hosts benefit concert for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — One month has passed since historic flooding destroyed parts of eastern Kentucky, and search efforts are still underway in Breathitt County for two missing people.

As communities rebuild, online groups are looking for ways to help.

During the pandemic, a group known as EKY Mutual Aid gathered virtually via Facebook to help meet people's needs. Now, that group is back, supporting the people impacted by flooding by creating Amazon wishlists, collecting supplies, and delivering cash donations to survivors.

On Saturday, their efforts carried a different tune when they held a benefit concert at the Burl Outdoors.

One EKY Mutual Aid organizer said, "I think people are just wanting to feel good and do good, and a good way to do that is through a benefit concert like this."

All ticket sale proceeds from the concert will go to flood relief.