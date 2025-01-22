Driver and Pedestrian Legal Rights

SPONSORED CONTENT

Kentucky Distracted Driving Laws

Driving while distracted is not only dangerous, it’s also illegal. Kentucky driving laws prohibit all drivers, regardless of age, from reading, writing, or sending text messages while the vehicle is in motion. This law has been in place since 2010.

There is never a good reason to text and drive. No matter how often you see drivers in other cars using mobile devices, you can be the one to make the smart choice. Pull over in a safe area before reading or sending a text message. Doing so could save your life and someone else’s.

Distracted Driving Accident Statistics

The following statistics, also shared in the NHTSA source cited above, give an idea of the prevalence of driver distraction across the nation:

Distracted driving caused 3,142 deaths in 2020

324,652 people were injured in crashes caused by distraction in 2020

587 pedestrians and bicyclists were struck and killed by distracted drivers in 2020

13% of all crashes reported in 2020 involved at least one driver impaired by a distraction

Compensation After a Distracted Driving Crash in Lexington, KY

One of the things you should discuss during your consultation with a lawyer is the compensation you may be entitled to receive.

Compensation in a civil case is generally divided into two categories:

Economic Damages

In personal injury cases like auto collisions, you may seek compensation for financial losses that result from another driver’s negligence, including:

Accident-related medical bills, including expenses for follow-up doctor appointments or physical therapy

Lost wages and loss of future income after diminished earning capacity

Property damage

Non-Economic Damages

Not every loss associated with a car wreck comes with a bill. These damages are the less tangible, non-financial losses stemming from wrongdoing committed by other drivers. In a distracted driving case, you may be entitled to damages such as:

Pain and suffering

Mental anguish

Loss of enjoyment of life

Permanent disability

The damages you are eligible to recover will depend on the circumstances of your case. Schedule a free consultation with a Lexington distracted driving accident lawyer from our firm to discuss how we can help you hold the other motorist accountable for your losses.

Let a Lexington Distracted Driving Accident Lawyer Build Your Case

Not all attorneys have the experience necessary to successfully handle collisions caused by distractions.

Distracted driving law is one of the more unique legal practice areas, requiring deep knowledge of relevant laws, an ability to obtain evidence that’s often hard to come by, and a commitment to achieving justice even when insurance companies play hardball.

At Peterson Law Office, we believe no obstacle should stand between you and making a full financial recovery. We build every case on a firm attorney-client relationship, taking into consideration every way that your life has been affected by your injury.

Contact us today for a free consultation.