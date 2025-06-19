Hair Myths

SPONSORED CONTENT

Most people think we get our hairline from our mother's side of the family. This is false. We get it from our mothers' and fathers' genes.

Some people think cutting your hair often makes it grow faster. This is entirely false, but it will help prevent split ends.

Wearing hats causes hair loss. There is some truth in this, especially if the hat is too tight. You should always be able to get your index finger between your scalp and the hat.

LED lights will regrow my hair. This is completely false. But a laser cap may be helpful if you suffer from inflammatory hair loss. It's called Low-Lever Laser Therapy, or LLLT, and it needs to be at the correct diodes and wavelength.

