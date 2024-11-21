Holiday Travel and What To Do if You’ve Been in an Auto Accident

SPONSORED CONTENT

Serious car accident can permanently upend your life. While you are dealing with the physical injuries from your car crash, you will also simultaneously begin to accumulate financial damages for things like medical bills, lost wages, auto repairs, and more.

This is when a Lexington car accident lawyer can be an invaluable asset in protecting your rights and seeking fair compensation.

At Peterson Law Office, the attorney-client relationship is of utmost importance to us, which is why we offer free case evaluations to those who have been injured in motor vehicle accidents here in Lexington. So, if you’re looking for help in navigating the claims process or legal system after an auto collision in Fayette County, consider reaching out to our law firm for help.

What To Do if You’ve Been in an Auto Accident

The period of time following a collision is often marked by confusion. Few people realize just how disorienting being in a car crash can be, and even fewer are prepared to take the proper steps after a wreck.

The last thing you want is to be saddled with the blame for an accident that was not your fault.

To preserve your right to financial compensation and avoid being named the at-fault party, we recommend that you take the following steps after your own accident:

Seek Medical Care

Your health and well-being should be your number one priority. If you or anyone else at the scene requires immediate or emergency medical attention, call 911 and request that an ambulance be sent to the scene.

Never attempt to move anyone who appears to be suffering from a head, neck, or back injury, as this could cause additional harm.

If you are not taken from the scene in an ambulance, you can instead:

Proceed directly to the emergency room

Seek care at an urgent care facility

Schedule an appointment with your regular doctor

Never ignore or try to explain away any symptoms of serious injuries, including new or worsening pain. If something feels wrong, have it checked out by a doctor. Don’t worry about medical bills or let financial concerns interfere with your decision to seek care.

These types of expenses are compensable in personal injury lawsuits.

Call the Police

Kentucky state law requires that you file a police report if the following conditions are met:

Property damage exceeded $500

One or more of the passengers or drivers involved suffered an injury or were killed

If you don’t call the police to the scene of your Lexington accident, you must fill out your own accident report and submit it to the Department of Kentucky State Police online. However, it’s better to have a police officer respond to the accident scene and create their own report. These often play a key role in personal injury claims negotiations and in proving liability with the insurance company.

Exchange Information

After a car wreck in Lexington, all drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision must exchange information with one another. This includes:

Contact information, such as names and phone numbers

Addresses

Driver’s license numbers

License plates

Auto insurance information

If the other driver seems hesitant to disclose this information, ask the police officer you called to the scene to help facilitate the exchange of information. When a driver is reluctant to disclose their contact info and insurance coverage, it is often because they are uninsured, underinsured, or believe they may have been responsible for the car crash.

Take Pictures

Evidence in car crash cases disappears quickly, so take advantage of the time that you are still at the scene where the accident occurred. Use your phone’s camera to take pictures and document as much evidence as you possibly can.

Look for photos that show the following when taking on a Kentucky car accident claim:

The general scene

Nearby street signs or landmarks that show where the accident took place

Damage to both vehicles

Any visible injuries

Other property damage, including damage to fences and streetlights

The license plates of every vehicle involved

Debris

Skid marks

Potholes

Time of day and weather conditions

Speak With a Lexington Car Crash Attorney

The physical, emotional, and financial damages associated with auto accidents can be severe. Even a minor injury can result in the sudden piling on of medical expenses, which may be further complicated if you require time off work to recover.

At our law firm, we don’t believe it’s right for you to be unfairly burdened with these expenses when another driver’s negligence caused the accident.

If you’re ready to learn more about your legal options for recovering compensation after a car wreck, contact our law firm today to schedule a free case evaluation. You’ll have the opportunity to sit down and discuss the details of your case one-on-one with an experienced Lexington car accident lawyer.

What Compensation Can Be Recovered in an Auto Accident Claim in Kentucky?

There are different types of financial compensation you may be entitled to after a Lexington car crash, including noneconomic and economic losses.

Economic damages refer to your calculable financial losses, such as:

Past and future medical expenses

Lost wages

Reduced earning capacity

Auto repairs and loss of property

Noneconomic damages refer to non-financial losses that have still deeply affected your life:



Pain and suffering

Mental anguish

Loss of society and companionship

Loss of enjoyment in life

Disfigurement

If you want to better understand what types of compensation you may be eligible to receive in your car accident case in Fayette County, KY, be sure to reach out to us for a free consultation with one of our attorneys. Those no-risk, no-obligation meetings are free.

The Benefits of Hiring a Lexington Car Accident Lawyer for Your Claim

Don’t think you’ll need a car crash lawyer since you’ll be filing a claim with your own insurance company?

Think again.

Your auto insurer is a for-profit business, and its main priority is to boost profits by limiting liability and lowering settlement amounts. You may be denied compensation altogether.

Here are a few things that an experienced car accident attorney in Lexington can bring to the table:

Thorough Investigating Your Crash

Negligent drivers often try to pin the blame on their victims. A qualified attorney won’t let that happen and will launch a thorough investigation into the cause of your accident.

During the investigation, your lawyer will determine the cause of the crash and its impact on your life by:

Examining the police accident report and extracting important information

Reviewing footage of the crash captured on dashcams or security cameras

Reviewing pictures of the accident scene

Partnering with professionals, including accident reconstruction experts and medical experts who can testify on your behalf

Contacting witnesses and taking their statements

Valuing Your Claim

You know that you are entitled to compensation for your damages after an accident, but how much?

If you’re not sure how much your claim is worth, the insurance company will lowball your settlement offer while making it seem like that is the most you can expect to get.

Your car crash lawyer will make sure that you’re not being bullied and tricked by the insurance company. They’ll properly value the worth of your claim, which is a process that often involves reviewing your medical records, consulting with experts, and taking into account both current and future expenses.

Negotiating With the Insurance Company

Not ready to take on the insurance company on your own? The good news is that when you work with a car accident lawyer in Lexington, KY, you won’t have to.

Your attorney will handle all of the talking, negotiating, and otherwise dealing with the insurance company on your behalf. You won’t need to answer tricky questions from the insurance adjuster or deal with repeated requests for more documentation when you choose to partner with a qualified legal professional.

Let Peterson Law Office Be There for You When You Need It Most

At Peterson Law Office, we understand that car accidents can leave victims with a lifetime of medical bills, pain, and suffering. If you’ve any serious accident injury, you may be owed compensation for your damages.

We also know how important it is to feel comfortable with the Lexington car accident lawyer you choose to work with, and we want you to feel confident in our ability to represent your case.

Don’t delay—Kentucky limits the amount of time you have to file a lawsuit after an auto accident.

Contact us today for a free consultation and learn more about your legal options.