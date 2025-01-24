Liability Tips for Hosting Holiday Parties

SPONSORED CONTENT

You expect the stores, homes, and businesses that you visit to be safe and free from hazards. When a property owner’s failure to maintain safe premises results in you being seriously injured, it might be time to seek the services of a Lexington premises liability lawyer.

Peterson Law Office dedicates an area of our personal injury practice to representing victims who have been injured on someone else’s property. Depending on the details of the accident and the severity of your injuries, you may be owed compensation for your medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, emotional distress, and more.

Our law firm is pleased to offer a free consultation to injury victims who are interested in learning how working with Lexington premises liability lawyers can help support their case. Not only is this case evaluation completely free of charge, but it is also a no-obligation setting in which you can discuss your accident without any expectations.

What Is the Legal Responsibility of a Property Owner?

Under Kentucky law, all property owners have a duty of care to maintain safe, well-maintained premises that do not pose a danger to visitors. This duty of care encompasses:

Fixing known dangers within a reasonable amount of time

Conducting regular walkthroughs of properties to check for potential hazards

Performing regular maintenance to prevent hazardous conditions from forming

Placing signs or warnings that alert visitors of hazards that have yet to be fixed

These are the duties that a property owner owes to visitors. Visitors fall into three categories:



Invitees – An invitee is a person that a property owner invites, encourages, or leads to visit their premises for a lawful purpose. An invitee might be a friend invited for drinks, a customer visiting a store, or a delivery worker dropping off a package.

Licensees – A licensee is a person who visits a property for their own purposes rather than for the benefit of the owner. An individual popping into a store to use the restroom rather than shop or a utility worker accessing a main line on your property may be a licensee.

Trespassers – A trespasser is a person who does not have a legal right to be on the premises, such as a burglar.

Property owners owe the highest duty of care to invitees and licensees. Outside of extenuating circumstances, a trespasser cannot collect compensation for injuries they suffered when they did not have the property owner’s permission to be there.

However, a trespasser may be able to file a claim if they can prove that the property owner intended to hurt them or cause them harm. A property owner is not allowed to set a trap that would intentionally cause injury, even to a trespasser.

Proving a Lexington Premises Liability Case

To successfully bring a premises liability case, you and your attorneys must prove the following:

The property owner owed you a duty of care

The property owner violated that duty of care by allowing a dangerous condition to exist on the property

You were involved in an accident because of the dangerous condition

You suffered damages as a result of your accident

Peterson Law Office has extensive experience handling complex personal injury claims, including car accident and medical malpractice cases. We have what it takes to determine liability in a wide variety of injury cases, including those that occurred on someone’s property.

How a Lawyer Can Help a Premises Liability Claim

The insurance company is not just going to hand over the maximum compensation you are owed. While it is not right for the victim of a serious injury to have to advocate for what they deserve, those who have been involved in an accident on another’s property are often forced to fight for compensation. Having a lawyer on your side will show the insurance company that you mean business, and that you are not willing to back down until you are awarded full and fair compensation for your injuries.

The services that one of Lexington, KY’s premises liability lawyers can provide include:

Investigating the accident to determine liability

Collecting essential evidence, including evidence of the accident captured on security footage

Reviewing your medical records to determine your future needs

Contacting witnesses and collecting their statements

Securing the services of relevant experts, including health care professionals who are willing to testify on your behalf

Negotiating with the insurance company and dealing with questions from insurance adjusters on your behalf

A premises liability claim is your opportunity to recover both economic and non-economic compensation via legal action. Do not waste this opportunity—only work with a law office that you feel is fully equipped to take on any challenges posed by your case.

Why Work With Peterson Law Office?

We believe that negligent property owners should be held liable for any action or inaction that resulted in a visitor suffering serious injuries. Our clients are our top priority, and we tailor our services and legal representation to support the attorney-client relationship.

Part of the attorney-client relationship involves seeing and treating you as more than just the victim of an accident. At Peterson Law Office, we explore how the accident and your injuries have affected your life. We strive to provide representation that is based on the best interest of you and your family.

We never allow the insurer to paint our clients as one-dimensional injury victims. If you’ve been hurt on someone else’s property in or near Lexington, KY, Peterson Law Office is currently taking on new clients. As a new client, you’ll have the opportunity to first meet with us for a free consultation to discuss your premises liability claim.

We’re the Personal Injury Law Firm That Cares

Our clients are the heart of Peterson Law Office. Anyone who has suffered an injury while visiting someone else’s property in Lexington, Kentucky may be owed compensation for their full range of damages, including medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and more.

If you are interested in becoming a new client of Peterson Law Office, call our office or fill out our convenient online form to schedule your free consultation. During this meeting, you’ll have the opportunity to sit down and discuss the details of your case with one of our Lexington premises liability lawyers. There is never any obligation to move forward with our attorneys if you are not 100% confident in our ability to guide you through the entire process.