Nursing home abuse is a serious issue in this country, one that affects our most vulnerable elderly residents, including here in Lexington, Kentucky.

As families, we entrust nursing homes with the care of our loved ones, expecting a safe and supportive environment. Unfortunately, instances of abuse and neglect can occur, necessitating the expertise of a dedicated Lexington nursing home abuse lawyer.

How Often Are Nursing Home Residents Abused?

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that up to two in three staff members at nursing homes and long-term care facilities admitted that they’d committed some form of elder abuse in the past year in 2022. This means that even though abuse of nursing home residents was already a critical problem before 2019, those rates skyrocketed after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understaffing, overworking, lax hiring standards, stressful work conditions, and the unmitigated spread of infection combined to create an environment that was anything but conducive to the well-being of older adults residing in nursing homes.

As the nation’s population ages, experts predict the problem will only continue to worsen—unless we do something to stop it.

Abusive Treatment of Residents Is a National Problem

A White House public statement issued in 2022 outlined the then executive office’s commitment to protecting the rights of older and vulnerable adults in the United States. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), more than 1.3 million people lived in nursing homes across the nation as of 2020.

At least 200,000 nursing home residents nationwide died after contracting COVID-19, a number that equates to one-quarter of all illness-related deaths in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). One 2021 American Journal of Geriatric Psychology study published by the National Library of Medicine indicates that elder abuse may have increased as much as 84% since the pandemic started.

Worse yet, these statistics may only reveal a fraction of the problem. The National Center on Elder Abuse (NCEA) estimates that for every one case of reported abuse, 24 cases go undetected.

Abusive Treatment of Nursing Home Residents Is a Big Problem in Kentucky

If you think nursing home abuse is someone else’s problem, consider this data taken from the 2021 Kentucky Elder Abuse Report:

In 2021, the Kentucky Department for Community-Based Services (DCBS) Adult Protective Services received 21,317 calls regarding the abuse or neglect of adults over 60 years of age. This marks a 10.3% decrease over the previous year.

Of the above-referenced reports received, behind self-neglect, caregiver neglect, varying types of abuse, and exploitation were the factors most responsible for these older adults’ plights.

How a Lexington Nursing Home Abuse Attorney Can Help You

Nursing home abuse victims deserve a knowledgeable, professional advocate who can help them obtain justice through legal recourse. While family members are usually eager to do all they can to hold a Kentucky nursing home facility accountable for the harm their loved one suffered, few people have the legal training needed to effectively litigate a case of nursing home abuse.

Legal action is a meaningful way to prevent negligent facilities from continuing the actions that led to a nursing home resident’s harm. However, these cases are highly complicated and best handled by seasoned nursing home abuse attorneys in Lexington who specialize in these legal matters.

Nursing home residents may be able to seek compensation after suffering physical abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, lack of proper care, or other forms of maltreatment at the hands of facility staff members.

The ultimate goal of every nursing home abuse attorney on our team is to stop nursing home abuse completely.

Thoroughly investigate your case to identify what led to injury or wrongful death

Build a meaningful attorney-client relationship that empowers you to take part in the legal process, while allowing you to trust that we always have your best interest at heart

Negotiate with the insurance company and skillfully take over all communications on your behalf

Gather, prepare, and submit all pertinent legal documents, giving you the means to focus on recovery while we manage the paperwork

Help you recover compensation for financial and non-financial losses and seek punitive damages when they are appropriate

Keep in communication with you and your family through the entire process

Cases like these are much different from other personal injury ones. Successfully litigating a case of nursing home abuse or neglect in Kentucky takes competence and commitment.

Nursing home abuse is a distressing reality that demands attention and action in Lexington.

Families facing suspicions or evidence of abuse should not hesitate to seek legal assistance from a qualified Lexington nursing home abuse lawyer. By taking proactive steps and asserting the rights of vulnerable residents, it is possible to hold negligent parties accountable and prevent future instances of mistreatment.

