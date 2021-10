LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police, UK Police, and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office are hosting a food drive together Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. anyone can bring non-perishable food items to Immanuel Baptist Church, Consolidated Baptist Church, or Calvary Baptist Church.

The food drive is a part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend, which is a collaborative effort to build bridges and break biases.