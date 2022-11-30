Fayette Heating & Air accepting nominations for annual 'Gift of Heat' campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Applications are now open for the annual "Gift of Heat" campaign by Fayette Heating & Air, which marks its 16th consecutive year.

The community is asked each year to submit nominations for individuals or families in the community who are in need of heat for the winter season, allowing the winner to receive a new HVAC system right in time for the Holidays.

The annual "Gift of Heat" first began in 2006 and since then, Fayette Heating & Air has donated over $500,000 in HVAC systems.

Nominations for the gift will be accepted now through December 8.

In order for a family or individual to qualify, they must own their own home and have pre-existing ductwork.

The winner of the gift will be selected by Fayette Heating & Air on December 12.

All submissions can be done online at www.thegiftofheat.com or mailed to Fayette Heating & Air with the attention of "Gift of Heat" to 817 Nandino Blvd, Lexington, Ky 40511.

For more information, call (859) 233-0424.