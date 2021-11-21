"Food for Fines" program starts Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEXPARK's "Food for Fines" program kicks off Monday.

It's partnering with God's Pantry Food Bank to run the canned food drive from November 22 through December 17.

Those who bring 10 cans of food will get $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police-issued parking citation.

Anyone with multiple citations can receive $15 credit for every set of 10 cans.

Past due citations are also eligible for the program.

Customers can drop off the cans at 122 North Broadway.

Canned vegetables that are at least 14-15 oz and protein items like canned meat, beans, or peanut butter are suggested.

Expired, damaged, or open cans will not be accepted.

All canned items will go to God's Pantry.

LEXPARK said in a press release that it has collected the equivalent of 26 tons of food over the past seven years the program has run.