Galvin’s grown into Georgetown community staple

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you’re driving through Georgetown, you can probably find almost anything you need on a trip down Main Street.

That includes Galvin’s, a humble, family-owned spot that has served the community for the last 15 years.

It's an origin story born out of a comment in passing by Dan Galvin.

“It came about over 16 years ago. My brother-in-law was having a surprise birthday for my sister,” Galvin said.

“We met him downtown here, and there’s was a building, our former location, up the street on the corner, and I happened to say it would be a great spot for a restaurant.”

A few months later, Galvin had moved from Florida to Georgetown to start the business.

They’ve since moved into their current spot on Main Street to meet customer demand better.

A good problem is caused by a family-first atmosphere created by those who understand having multiple mouths to feed.

“Dan and I both have families. We have children. We know what it is to try and go out and get a bite to eat here and there,” Co-owner Stephanie Jones said.

“We’ve always tried to know our audience in a way and keep our pricing reasonable so that people can afford to bring their kids and come eat.”

That mentality has resonated with customers like Lisa Lair, who has been a part of the Georgetown community for 50 years.

“It’s like coming home. You just walk in, and you see people you know or not; the friendly waitresses and the bartenders are just amazing. The food is good home food,” Lair said.

Connecting with the community often comes full circle; Galvin’s is no exception.

Customers have come to the rescue several times over the years, whether it was steady take-out orders during the pandemic to help the restaurant make ends meet to last summer when intense storms destroyed the front of the building.

As the owners and staff watched passers-by immediately come to help clean up and help raise money to rebuild the front of Galvin’s into what you see today, the gratitude overflowed.

“Come to a small town, and everyone takes care of one another; that’s the draw, and that’s what happened here. They took care of us,” Galvin said.

“We’re all members of the community. Everyone just stepped up and helped out.”

“We have great employees. Worth all the hard work. They put in the work and see value in us, so we just try to reciprocate,” Jones said.

Galvin’s is located at 155 W Main Street in Georgetown and is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Galvin’s and what they offer.